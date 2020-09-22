As part of the Rotorua lakefront redevelopment, Memorial Drive will be permanently closed to through-traffic from September 28.

Campbell Infrastructure will then begin work to transform Memorial Drive into a car park and plaza, rather than a thoroughfare.

Rotorua Lakes Council's general manager of operations Jocelyn Mikaere explains the new design as a place for people to gather, play, exercise and relax.

"A key part of this was reconnecting the land and the water, as well as creating spaces for recreation that are uninterrupted by roads and vehicles."

The existing road along the lake edge will be removed to prioritise pedestrian and cycle movement and allowing Memorial Drive to become a car park and plaza.

"The work beginning on Memorial Drive next week will involve expanding the space to provide a larger variety of parking for lakefront visitors, including mobility, motorcycle and bicycle parking."

Mikaere said the new design would make it suitable for events and markets.

"Once work on Memorial Drive is complete, the parking spaces here will be time-limited to ensure availability of spaces.

"Once the entire lakefront project is complete, the total number of car parks available at the lakefront will remain approximately the same as before the development and the main parking areas will be on Memorial Drive and off Tūtānekai St."

The work on Memorial Drive will be ongoing until February 2021.

While work is underway, there will be no vehicle access to this side of the lakefront and limited pedestrian access.

The public toilets on this side of the lakefront will remain open for the majority of the works, with only a short closure planned for early October.

The temporary footpath currently in place linking Motutara Point to the lakefront will also be maintained to ensure pedestrians and cyclists can still make this connection.

Work continues along the lake edge, where HEB Construction is creating the new boardwalk and terracing.

Waiotahi Contractors continue with their services diversions and will soon be placing preload material in preparation for the playground construction.

Campbell Infrastructure has almost completed its initial work in the existing playground area. This has involved removing existing parts of the playground, completing earthworks and connecting services in readiness for new play equipment and outdoor furniture.