Take a gander - a group of unrepentant undesirables are causing disruption near Rotorua's Lakefront, holding up traffic and defecating on footpaths.

A gaggle of about 11 geese, which usually congregate close to the waterfront, have taken up part-time residence near the corner of Lake Rd and Tūtānekai St and one nearby business manager says there has been a "total lack of responsibility" about what to do with the birds.

Ryan Gray, who works nearby, said the geese crossed the road a lot and cars were forced to stop from running them down.

Geese have been walking on the road, stopping traffic and defecating on footpaths on Lake Rd, Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said the feathered foes had been "a source of entertainment" for most nearby workers for a couple of weeks.

"From my office window I have seen them sit down in front of cars and not move, cars beeping and swerving."

He said it would be "stink" if someone accidentally ran one over.

"I do wonder if [the council] considered it with the Lakefront [redevelopment]."

Nearby business manager Barry Mabey had also seen the fowl gang standing on the road and defecating on the footpath.

He said he had contacted Rotorua Lakes Council, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the Department of Conservation (DoC) about the problem and "none want to take responsibility".

"It's not the geese's fault, it's just the [Lakefront] development that's been going on."

Mabey said the issue had been going on for about three weeks.

He had been working at his business for three years and the birds had always stayed at the Lakefront until recently.

He believed it was a district council issue "as they're doing the development".

"It's a total lack of responsibility."

Mabey said the geese have "got to go".

DoC senior adviser Herb Christophers said the department had "never had and never will have" responsibility for domestic geese as it was not a native species.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council biosecurity manager Greg Corbett said common domestic geese - such as those on Lake Rd - were not classified as a pest under the council's regional pest management plan.

"Therefore [the regional] council have no involvement in the control or management of geese within the region".

Nearby worker Ryan Gray said the geese had been the source of "some entertainment". Photo / Supplied

He said the Lakeside redevelopment was the responsibility of Rotorua Lakes Council and the geese were located on the district council's reserve land and were best placed to address the issue.

Blue Baths managing director Jo Romanes said she wasn't aware of any issue with the geese for nearby cafe Terrace Kitchen, which is run by Blue Baths.

Last week, Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said the project was "about halfway through".

The project will cost $40 million, divided roughly in half between the Rotorua Lakes Council and the Provincial Growth Fund.

Rotorua Lakes Council did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.