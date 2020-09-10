The number of people reading the Rotorua Daily Post has increased 110 per cent, new figures show.

The newspaper's average issue readership for readers aged 15 and over is now 21,000 (July 2019 to June 2020 period) - up 11,000 readers versus the previous survey period of April 2019 – March 2020.

The new readership figure is also up 4000 from a year ago, the latest Nielsen readership survey shows.

Sister newspaper the Bay of Plenty Times now has average issue readership of 35,000. This is up 4000 versus the previous readership period and 8,000 compared with a year ago.

Scott Inglis, Bay of Plenty regional editor for publisher NZME, said the growth in readership across both newspapers was outstanding.

''These figures show that both newspapers are providing high-quality content and news and views people can trust - especially in these difficult times,'' Inglis said.

''The importance of traditional, trustworthy media has become even more important during the pandemic. Readers know they can trust us.''

Inglis said he was proud of the content the journalists produced for both newspapers.

''They are so talented and work extremely hard to provide the best local content possible.''

Inglis said improvements last month to the weekend editions of both papers provided even more first-rate local journalism.

''We have launched Money - a business, finance and property liftout - and weekend lifestyle magazine titled essence. These are packed full of engaging and interesting content, and give extra depth to the weekend reading experience. Sitting down with the Saturday paper remains an important part of readers' lives,'' Inglis said.

Greg Murphy, NZME's regional general manager, said the growth in readership of both newspapers was great news for local business because it provided an excellent environment for businesses to advertise and connect with a highly engaged local audience.

Other NZME newspapers also recorded significant readership increases - including The New Zealand Herald, which now has an average issue readership of 546,000 (15+). This is up 105,000 versus the previous period and up 74,000 versus a year ago.

Herald on Sunday readership is now 354,000 - up 50,000 versus the previous period and up 37,000 from a year ago.

Readership of Travel magazine, which is included in the Rotorua Daily Post, Bay of Plenty Times and The New Zealand Herald on Tuesdays, now sits at 417,000 - up 63,000 versus the previous period and up 70,000 compared with a year ago. (Source: Nielsen CMI Q3 19 – Q2 20 AP15+)