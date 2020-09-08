There's disappointing news for Howard Morrison Quartet fans around the country but good news for Rotorua ones.

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two - Creating the Magic tour has been postponed as a result of uncertainty around public gatherings and will now take place in February next year.

However, there was so much interest in the Rotorua show on October 30 at Te Puia - with it selling out in half an hour - they have decided to put on another Rotorua concert next month, on the condition New Zealand is in at least alert level 1.

Howie Morrison Junior said given the resurgence of Covid-19 and the move to alert level 2, it wasn't possible to confidently plan the nationwide October tour.

Advertisement

Instead, in an arrangement with their promoters, they have taken February dates next year that were originally set down for a Kevin Bloody Wilson tour, who was now no longer able to make it.

The quartet show will no longer be going to Taupō but Dunedin and Invercargill have been added.

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two featuring (clockwise from left) Andre King, Howie Morrison Jnr, Chris Powley and Russell Harrison. Photo / Supplied

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two features Howie Morrison Jnr, Chris Powley, Russell Harrison and Andre King. The show will be a walk down memory lane remembering songs from Sir Howard Morrison's quartet days.

The tour was supposed to be a tribute to mark 10 years since Sir Howard died in September 2009 but the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the plans.

Howie Morrison Jnr said a second concert at Te Puia in Rotorua would be held on October 29 and tickets were now on sale.

The cover of the Sir Howard Morrison biography. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua concerts will also coincide with the launch of a new book he is writing called How Great Thou Art - Sir Howard Morrison - The Untold Story.

Howie Morrison Jnr said the biography had taken him three years to write and would provide an insight into his life.

He exposes Sir Howard's human moments as well as some "raw and uncompromising" insights.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, all tickets already purchased for the October tour dates can be held over until the February dates. For those who can no longer attend a rescheduled date, refunds were available.

Tickets for the Te Puia concerts, which include a buffet meal, are available at www.tepuia.com or at Te Puia between 10am and 4pm Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $110 each for tables of 10 people ($1100 for a table) and covered entry to the mix and mingle from 6pm to 7pm, meal at 7pm and show from 8pm. There will be a cash bar.

New tour dates:

Tuesday February 9 - Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday February 10 - Napier, Municipal Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Thursday February 11 - Wellington, Opera House, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday February 14 - Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Tuesday February 16 - Nelson, Theatre Royal, www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wednesday February 17 - Greymouth, Regent Theatre, Greymouth Theatre

Thursday February 18 - Christchurch, James Hay Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Saturday February 20 – Dunedin, Town Hall, Glenroy Room, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday February 21 – Invercargill, Civic Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday February 24 - Palmerston North, Regent, www.ticketek.co.nz

Thursday February 25 - New Plymouth, Theatre Royal, www.ticketek.co.nz

Friday February 26 - Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Saturday February 27 - Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday February 28 - Whangarei, Forum North, www.ticketek.co.nz