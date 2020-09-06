Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to visit Rotorua today on the election campaign trail.

Ardern is expected to make the Labour Party's second policy announcement while in the city.

It will be Labour's first policy released since campaigning was suspended due to a second wave of Covid-19 and the nationwide move to Level 2, and Auckland into lockdown.

The Labour leader will visit the Tamaki Māori Village head office to meet with Explore Rotorua, which offers deals on local tourism experiences aimed at Kiwi visitors.

Advertisement

Businesses involved included Kaitiaki Adventures, Tamaki Māori Village, Mitai Maori Village, Rapid Jets, Zorb Rotorua, Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland, as well as Wingspan, Skyline Rotorua, Waikite Valley Thermal Pools and Redwoods Forest.

She was also set to tour Te Aka Mauri, an innovative children's health hub and mental health service with a focus on community wellbeing.

Te Aka Mauri is a collaboration between the DHB and Rotorua Lakes Council.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick, a former Labour MP, will also be there.

Ardern previously visited Rotorua in May, speaking with businesses in the hospitality, tourism and event sectors about the impact of Covid-19.

She visited Te Puia New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute after the Government announced a $7.6 million grant to help it reopen and start reinstating some of the 140 jobs lost when it closed in March.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives Albert Te Pou from Te Puia an elbow 'shake' during a visit in May. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend revealed the Government was looking at putting millions more towards ensuring the survival of several other Rotorua tourism businesses that were vital to attracting visitors to the wider region.

Labour launched its election campaign on August 8 but suspended campaigning days later - as did other parties - after new cases of Covid-19 community transmission were detected in New Zealand.

Advertisement

It was soon revealed that members of the family linked to the new cluster had travelled to Rotorua on holiday, visiting several shops, attractions and eateries as well as the Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel.

Two family members later tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement sparked a scare in Rotorua but there have been no reported cases of community transmission in the city.

Ardern was also scheduled to visit Tauranga and Whakatāne this week.