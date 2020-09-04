A Tikanga Māori Rehabilitation programme for former criminals based in Rotorua is set to get a nearly $1 million funding boost.

It was part of a Provincial Growth Fund announcement today to reduce the damage methamphetamine use is causing in regional New Zealand.

"Today, I am announcing $6.7m will go to nine programmes around the country to address the terrible toll meth is taking on people in the regions, their families and whānau, and communities," Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said.

Tikanga Aroro Charitable Trust will receive $976,000 to run Puwhakamua, which provides a Tikanga Māori Rehabilitation programme for people who have either previously been imprisoned or are deemed to be at high risk of offending.

Advertisement

Te Runanga o Te Whānau will also receive $213,000 to run Whare Rauora, a 12-month programme that fosters whānau-led prevention through education.

Jones said businesses across New Zealand had told them it was difficult to employ people with drug problems.

"Particularly in our current economic climate, it is important that regional businesses have reliable workforces. It is also incredibly important for people to have the tools to deal with addiction so that they can get and keep jobs.

The funding announced today was part of the $20m allocated from the Provincial Growth Fund in July to fight meth harm in the regions.

The Provincial Development Unit is working with police and the Ministry of Health and regional providers to reduce the harm, with a long-term plan to eliminate the drug from the regions.

"The nine projects announced today will support community providers in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganui and Hawke's Bay," Jones said.

"These programmes will support more than 2000 people and create opportunities for them including employment.