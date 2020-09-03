Applications are now open for Sport NZ's new Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund for community-based programmes and projects targeting children and young people at most risk of missing out or being less active.

A total of $1.2 million will be available in the Bay of Plenty over the next 12 months, to be managed and distributed on Sport NZ's behalf by Sport Bay of Plenty.

Tū Manawa replaces and improves on Sport NZ's Kiwisport Regional Partnership Fund and has twice as much money - $68m over four years, of which half is from the $265m Sport Recovery Package.

Where Kiwisport only focused on organised sport, Tū Manawa will also fund play and active recreation. It also has a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Advertisement

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin says: "We really want Tū Manawa to make a difference for those missing out, and that means ensuring this funding is supporting programmes and projects operating in local communities, based on the needs of those communities.

"In the first year we have placed special emphasis on those tamariki and rangatahi whose physical activity levels have been impacted most by Covid-19, which we know from our research are girls and young women, disabled people, those in higher deprivation communities and a slightly higher age bracket of young women aged 19 to 24."

To ensure it reaches these groups, Sport NZ is partnering with the county's network of 14 regional sports trusts to manage and distribute Tū Manawa, and has allocated money to them based on both population and deprivation modelling.

The priority groups and funding modelling will be reviewed before June 30 next year to help inform the second year of investment.

Sport Bay of Plenty chief executive Heidi Lichtwark says having more than $1m available in the Bay of Plenty over the next 12 months is a great opportunity to support those most affected by Covid-19, providing opportunities for them to enjoy the benefits of being physically active.

"A 'Fast Fund' will provide up to $10,000 for Bay of Plenty applicants facing barriers in their efforts to get children and young people active.

"Examples include equipment purchases, facility hire or transport costs. Applications of this nature will be open until June 30, 2021.

"Funding up to $60,000 is also available for existing or new projects and programmes that will improve the physical activity opportunities for children and young people.

Advertisement

"This funding will have a particular focus on projects or programmes that reach those living in higher deprivation areas, girls and young women aged 5 to 24, and disabled tamariki and rangatahi aged 5 to 18."

An application round for this targeted funding is open now and another opens in January 2021.

Tū Manawa is available for both new and existing programmes and projects, and funding will be provided for up to 12 months.

Applications for Tū Manawa from within the Bay of Plenty are now open at sportbop.co.nz.

Statistics

Results from the Sport NZ's Active NZ survey in 2018 showed:

• For young people, weekly participation in physical activity peaks between ages 12 and 14 - 96 per cent have been active in the past seven days, on average for 12 hours aweek

• Participation drops for the first time between ages 15 and 17

• Young people want to participate in activities that are fun, and enable them to hang out with family or friends

• Only 29 per cent of young people surveyed participate to physically challenge themselves or to win

• If the levels of physical activity continue to decline for young people, the effects will likely continue in subsequent generations