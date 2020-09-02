Daffodil Day may have looked different this year under alert level 2, but the Cancer Society says the support from the Rotorua community has been as heart-warming as ever.

"When we started planning for the 30th anniversary of Daffodil Day, we could never have predicted Covid-19 or the impact it would have on our fundraising," says Shelley Campbell, chief executive of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society.

"But the really special thing about Daffodil Day is the way the community gets behind the Cancer Society to support the work we do, and that's been evident this year as much as ever."

Shelley says there was a huge amount of work done behind the scenes to ensure the Daffodil Day street appeal could continue safely, like distributing sanitiser to all collection sites and ensuring there were contactless donation options.

"We simply couldn't have done this without the help of our dedicated volunteers or the support of our local communities.

"It's a team effort and we're incredibly grateful to all the organisations and individuals who have made Daffodil Day possible."

Final donations have not yet been tallied, but Shelley says with income predicted to be down in 2020, every dollar is more vital than ever.

"From providing practical and emotional support for people affected by cancer to helping Kiwis reduce their risk, every donation goes a long way to make a difference in our communities."