COMMENT

I've been on a reading buzz with a difference this month, using my ears rather than my eyes.

It's quite a revelation for me because I love picking up a book and physically turning the pages.

Now, rather than just working on the house or making dinner or driving, I turn on my latest audio book and add a layer to the activity.

I am almost always listening to a book while I paint as well, so the information is flowing!

My latest read is about how to start desirable habits or stop ones which are detrimental.

So, rather than terrible habits, I'll admit to having a couple of idiosyncrasies, without which my week or year would flow more easily.

One which springs to mind is not regularly logging invoices which I get or send.

Maybe two or three times a year you'll find me with a frown on my face by a stack of paperwork.

Apparently, one way of dealing with this would be to link habits. One which you should do, but don't, with another which you already do.

So, I have linked the invoice (non)-habit with writing my weekly blog.

It only really takes me 10 or 15 minutes a week which compares favourably to the alternative.

I then reward myself with the writing and, after a couple of Saturdays, I'm actually getting to the stage where I quite like my invoices because the weight has lifted.

In the course of this, it occurred to me that my new way of reading is a really productive life hack. Another good habit started without realising!

- Helen English is a local arts tutor.