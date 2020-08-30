Police are looking for the occupant of a vehicle that led police on a pursuit after the vehicle was spotted driving "erratically" around Rotorua.

One person has been arrested and taken into custody.

The spokeswoman police signalled the driver to stop after it had been driving erratically on Fairy Springs Rd, about 1.20pm and a pursuit followed after the driver failed to stop.

"Police abandoned the pursuit due to the nature of driving, those in the vehicle later fled on foot."

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were making inquiries in the area to locate the person.