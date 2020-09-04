The unique talents within the Rotorua community are being encouraged to shine with an inaugural Rotorua City Talent Quest, which will also be a fundraiser for a local cause.

Miss Rotorua Foundation chairman Kharl WiRepa says the event is being held this year in partnership with the Rotorua Citizens Club as part of Krystal Roberts' fundraising.

Krystal is a Miss Rotorua contestant for 2020, and her charity is Dress for Success.

"The 2020 talent quest, which will now be held annually, is a great opportunity for people of any background who would like to showcase their talent to a judging panel of industry professionals and the community."

He says the talent quest also comes with a prize pool and title of Rotorua City Talent of the year.

"This is an opportunity for the community to indulge in arts and culture and also for talented people to get more exposure, recognition and opportunities within the arts and culture industries."

He encourages the public to attend this event because all proceeds are going to a great cause - the Dress for Success Rotorua branch - which has been helping local people with employment related issues for several years.

Kharl WiRepa says the 2020 pageant is its best year yet.

"We have had an astounding amount of support from the community both locally and nationally.

"We are aware of Covid conditions at this time, but have so far been able to dodge several bullets and been able to continue to operate at full capacity."

Contestant Krystal Roberts believes the talent quest is a great opportunity for Rotorua to showcase the diverse range of talents in the community.

"Therefore, I feel it also reflects on the cultural diversity of people living here in Rotorua and I believe events like this can promote diversity and the uniqueness in our community.

"I encourage people to come along, watch and support those who enter - not only as a way they can support my fundraising event through door sales (koha-based) but another way we too as a Rotorua community use this event to develop whakawhaungatanga with each other through food and entertainment."

Krystal believes Dress for Success is a great charity to support because they provide programmes and skills for preparing and empowering families into employment.

"Throughout my Miss Rotorua pageant journey, as well as an upcoming primary teacher, my passion for supporting Dress for Success is bigger as I now know that some families have lost their jobs due to Covid.

"So I hope the money raised on that night can help continue the good work that Dress for Success has done before."

Kharl says the Miss Rotorua 2020 crowning evening is on September 26, and he is looking forward to the much-anticipated talent section.

"It is always an amazing highlight of the crowning night. This year we have Bollywood performances, contemporary dance, singing, rock 'n' roll dancing, kapa haka, and even a Marilyn Monroe impersonator.

"The annual crowning night is always exciting when it comes to the talent section. I also look forward to the glamorous evening gown section, and the sometimes controversial Q&A section."

He believes the contestants are excited about completing this journey when it comes to crowning night.

"Now at this point of the competition they are doing their charity work and practising for finals. Every year the contestants are put under intense pressure, but that's what they need.

"Miss Rotorua teaches our wahine the sacred virtues that Mana Wāhine hold, and how to work in the community and inspire others. Also, how to be fashionable while doing it."



- Anyone can enter the talent quest - individuals, children, groups, elderly. You can get entry forms from the Rotorua Citizens Club or contact missrotorua@gmail.com for more info. It is $10 per individual and $20 per group to enter the competition.

It is a gold coin door entry to watch the show.

The details

- What: Rotorua City Talent Quest

- When: Friday, September 18

- Where: Rotorua Citizens Club