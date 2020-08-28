If you have seen a man riding around the area on a push bike adorned with flags and signs, you may have seen Somen Debnath.

Debnath visited Rotorua this week, and has been travelling around New Zealand as part of his Around the World Bicycle Tour for HIV/Aids awareness programme, presentation of Indian culture and message of peace.

He is from India, and his goal of this tour has been to cover 191 countries. New Zealand is his 157th country.

He entered New Zealand on February 11, and has cycled all the way from Auckland down to Bluff, stopping in at cities and towns along the way - including Rotorua and Tauranga.

During his travels through the country he has visited many institutions and organisations, and met with many people to help raise awareness.

While in Rotorua this week, he has been visiting schools, colleges and universities.

He also met with mayor Steve Chadwick and Ministry of Education principal adviser Jon Dimock who is trying to introduce him to more schools.

"Rotorua is a magical place. I love it so much."

Debnath read an article in a newspaper when he was 14 years old about a person who had died from HIV.

He said he did not know what it was so he asked his school teachers but they couldn't explain it to him.

When he was 16, he got special training at an Aids prevention centre in India.

This cycling tour journey began 16 years ago, on May 27, 2004.

The next stop on his tour, when he is able, is Fiji.

For more information on Somen Debnath and his journey go to www.somen2020world.com. To get in touch with Somen email somenglobe@gmail.com.