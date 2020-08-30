In 20 school days, Otonga Rd Primary School Linda Woon will walk on to the school grounds as principal for the last time, signing off a career spanning 50 years.

The decision to retire is not one that has come out of the blue - she originally planned to leave in 2018.

She had her portrait taken that year to mark the end of her era, following the tradition set by the three principals before her.

Woon has spent 13 years as principal of Otonga Rd Primary School and 18 years as principal at Kawaha Point School before that.

Linda Woon worked at Kawaha Point Primary School for 15 years. Photo / File

"I went straight from school to teachers' college ... I've basically been in school forever," she laughed.

But in 2018, the Government brought in the opportunity for schools to revise their curriculum.

"The very reason I had become a principal in the first place was to have some input into the school curriculum, and I was finally able to bring in the curriculum that I have been passionate about from about the 80s."

She postponed her retirement.

"I was able to achieve my vision."

The next date she planned to farewell the school walls was the end of Term 2 this year, but Covid-19 hit so another term was added to her career.

"Finally at the end of this term, I get to put away the school books and think about my future."

Otonga Road Primary School principal Linda Woon was originally set to retire in 2018. Photo / File

While there was uncertainty around what that future looked like, Woon was looking forward to spending time with her son's family and getting to know her grandchildren, aged 1 and 4.

She was eager for them to get home from Muscat, the capital of the Middle Eastern country of Oman, but the young family had been struggling to return to New Zealand with their flights being cancelled.

Woon and her husband also have a motorhome which they will explore New Zealand in.

"You have to have some quality time left after you've retired."

Her husband had said he thought she would sleep for the first month, "and I think he might be right".

While the decision to retire was an easy one, there was one thing she would miss: the people.

Ngākuru School principal Gareth Cunliffe will be the new principal of Otonga Road Primary School. Photo / File

"The kids, the staff, the parents ... this is a great school. It's a very happy school, I've enjoyed being here."

The workload and stress was something she was happy to give up.

"There's a lot of stress in this job, and you just don't have the energy for it when you get older."

Ngākuru School principal Gareth Cunliffe will take over from Woon in Term 4.

He had been a teacher and team leader at Otonga Rd Primary School before becoming principal at Ngākuru School.