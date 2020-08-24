A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike and a car in Rotorua.

A police communication spokeswoman said the collision, which happened on the intersection of Devon Street and Old Taupo Rd in Hillcrest, was reported at 2.02pm today.

The motorcyclist was in a serious condition but the driver of the car escaped with only minor injuries, the police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance staff and police attended the crash, and the motorbike was being towed from the scene, she said.