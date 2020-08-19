It is unlikely that two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokoroa attended a Rotorua Pasifika event.

Last week, Lakes District Health Board chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said there was a possible link and the health board rushed to set up an additional testing station at the Energy Events Centre specifically for the Pasifika community.

Rotorua schools also encouraged their Pasifika students to be tested, on the advice of the Ministry of Health.

The Waikato District Health Board was tasked with contact tracing the two people who tested positive in Tokoroa and today a spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post: "Contact tracing work indicates they did not attend this event".

The Tokoroa cases, announced on August 14, were connected to a member of the South Auckland family cluster revealed earlier that week.

New Covid case was in Rotorua managed isolation hotel

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced there were six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

One of the cases was a woman in her 50s who arrived from Qatar via Sydney on August 14 and was staying at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua. She is now in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The other five cases are in the community, all linked to the South Auckland cluster.

There are no new cases linked to the Rydges Hotel case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today's results were "encouraging" and there appeared to be no surge in community cases.

There was "no intention to move to level 4, and no need to" based on test results so far.