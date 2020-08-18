Rotorua's Ana Morrison will be at the forefront of championing Māori learner success as she steps into a new role with New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST).

In April, Toi Ohomai became a subsidiary of NZIST as part of the Reform of Vocational Education.

Morrison will step down from her role as executive director of strategic partnerships and Māori success at Toi Ohomai and will take up the new role at NZIST later in the year.

Morrison joined Toi Ohomai three years ago and chief executive Dr. Leon Fourie said during her time with the institute she had significantly shaped the Directorate for Strategic Partnerships and Māori Success.

Advertisement

Ana Morrison will be stepping down from her role as executive director of strategic partnerships and Māori success at Toi Ohomai. Photo / File

"She set us up for sector-leading shifts and success and we are hugely indebted to her.

"Ana is a wonderful, inspirational role-model for young Māori women, and now she will continue wearing that korowai proudly at a national level."

He said they were confident her leadership would be a foundational chapter towards creating real shifts and traction around equity outcomes.

Morrison said the new role would be a continuation of her journey and commitment to Tiriti partnerships, prosperous regional communities, and Māori learner success.

She will continue to be based in Rotorua.

Toi Ohomai Board of Directors chairwoman Catherine Cooney said Morrison's departure was a huge loss to the institute but was a coup for Rotorua and Māori education.

"We congratulate her on her appointment and offer our whole-hearted support as she leads the NZIST Partnerships and Equity portfolio."