A car has rolled on Rimu St, Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said a vehicle had rolled and was on its roof at the intersection of Miller and Rimu Sts. The incident was reported to police at 8.32am.

The road is partially blocked and police are on the scene directing traffic, she said.

The spokeswoman said it did not appear the driver was still at the scene of the incident so it was not clear whether they were injured.

Advertisement

A witness, who preferred not to be named, said he heard a car "screaming" along Totara St.

"I heard a kid scream, saw the car scream past our house, turn right into Miller St on the wrong side of the road. He hit the kerb, nearly hit a kid and flipped the car.

A car has flipped on Miller St, Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I saw him almost hit one kid on a bike on Totara St and then another kid here and ended up flipping."

A reporter on the scene said there were a lot of children around, on their way to school, and Rimu St was closed.

More to come.