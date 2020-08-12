Rotorua residents eager to be tested for Covid-19 are facing a wait of up to two hours at the Rotorua International Stadium pop-up testing centre.

A line of cars snakes through the car park and out onto the road where it extends another 500m.

Rotorua residents awaiting a Covid-19 test at the Rotorua International Stadium pop-up centre are facing a two hour wait. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Lakes District Health Board is encouraging anyone with symptoms to go along to its Covid-19 testing centres after it was revealed from Auckland travelled to Rotorua while showing symptoms of the virus.

On Facebook, the health board has urged people to queue in their vehicles and only get tested if they have symptoms or have been asked to be tested.

Dalene Bungeroth told the Rotorua Daily Post she had been in line for about two hours.

"I don't mind, I know it's important to get it done so I'm willing to wait. I've had a sore throat and dry coughing so I just want to get a test done and get rid of the anxiety.

"I haven't had the test done before, I know it's in the nose so I'm preparing myself for that. I think [extra pop-up testing sites] would be a good idea, to relieve things a bit," she said.

Queue on Pukehangi Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

Jodene Williams and her son Adam Williams were asked to get tests because Adam works at Skyline, one of the places the family from Auckland visited at the weekend.

They had also been waiting for about two hours.

"It's fine to wait but I do have a meeting which I'm trying to figure out if I'll make. We've been on Facebook, playing candy crush, checking emails - keeping quite busy actually.

"My son had been working at Skyline so they enforced him being tested and I'm a close contact so I'll get tested as well. I wonder if all these people have been told to be tested, but everyone has cold and flu symptoms this time of year so they're wondering I suppose," she said.

Drivers waiting to be tested were queued about 500m from the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Ben Fraser

More than 500 tested in Rotorua and Taupō

Lakes District Health Board has revealed

in Rotorua and Taupō yesterday.

At the Vaughan Rd centre in Rotorua, 389 people received tests between 9am to 4pm, and at the Miro St centre in Taupō 165 people were tested.

The pop-up test centre at the Rotorua International Stadium on Devon St West opened today, from 9am-4pm.

The health board also said Rotorua and Taupō hospitals are open as normal.

"Please attend your appointments. All people visiting the hospitals need to sign in, use the register or scan the QR code.

"Physical distance where possible - wear a mask if not. Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds minimum. Don't come to the hospital (unless as a patient to ED) if you are feeling unwell.

"The 24 hour birthing access remains available for women in labour. Flu vaccinations are still available, it won't protect you from Covid-19 but it will help you against flu."