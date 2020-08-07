Returning New Zealanders accommodated in Rotorua are being given extra help with any challenges they may face with wellbeing navigators stationed at each of the hotels.

The seven wellbeing navigators were welcomed to Lakes District Health Board yesterday. After a two-day orientation process they will begin their roles within the managed isolation facilities on Monday.

A release from Lakes District Health Board said the roles were created to meet the wellbeing needs of the guests staying across the three Rotorua hotels being used for the isolation process.

They complement the two welfare officers who have been working with guests since the first two hotels opened in June.

Managed Isolation Facilities wellbeing and welfare response manager for Covid-19 Liz Carrington provided wellbeing resources for staff during the lockdown. When the isolation facilities opened up she developed welfare packs for guests but identified a greater need for services.

"We're very pleased to be welcoming these new staff members on board," she said.

"This is a unique to Rotorua concept in terms of reaching out through iwi to find the people to fill these roles. Four out of the seven identify as Māori and we see these roles as an extension of our manaakitanga in Rotorua."

The navigators are seen as a conduit between the guests and the services they require. They are supported by the DHB.

The navigators will help guests with their onwards travel plans and be the main contact for guests who have other welfare needs, such as clothing and education resources.

Their orientation process includes learning about infection control and PPE through to how different organisations fit into their work.

One of the new navigators Kahira-Rata Olley (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) said it was "an honour" to work with manuhiri.

"I'm excited to get to work. Wellbeing of our whānau is important to me and when I saw the job advertised I thought it was for me. I already do these things in the community.

"It's about manaakitanga of our whānau returning home, supporting them and giving them awhi from a distance."

Lakes District Health Board is responsible for the healthcare of all returned New Zealanders in the three managed isolation facilities in Rotorua.

"This extends to wellbeing as well as physical health, so we're pleased to be able to bring these new members of staff on board to make the transition to returning to New Zealand as smooth as possible," Lakes DHB Incident Controller Gary Lees said.