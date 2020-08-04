A pedestrian has been hit by a ute near Malfroy School this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the incident, near the Jervis St intersection, just before 8.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient with minor injuries was being transported to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

A witness on the scene said traffic was moving slowly along Malfroy Rd.

A police car was stationed at the intersection at West End stopping cars from driving down Malfroy Rd, he said.