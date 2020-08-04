There's no better way to mark the 10-year anniversary of legendary entertainer Sir Howard Morrison's death than to hit the road and do what he did best.

His son, Howie Morrison Jnr, has put together a quartet and they will tour New Zealand in October for a show called The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two - Recreating the Magic.

Morrison Jnr said despite Rotorua missing from the 13-date schedule, locals shouldn't worry as there was a Rotorua show being planned.

"Stay tuned for more details."

Advertisement

The tour will also be another opportunity for Sir Howard's wife, Lady Kuia Morrison, to reconnect with his music.

Lady Kuia Morrison and her youngest son Howard Morrison Junior in September last year. Photo / File

Morrison Jnr said his mother suffered from dementia and it was originally hoped she could join the crew on the tour one last time.

However, he said her health had deteriorated and she was now getting whānau care 24/7.

"We will bring her to the shows in Tauranga, Taupō and Hamilton."

He said listening to the songs Sir Howard used to sing made his mother happy.

"Every time she gets upset, we get the guitars out and sing some of the old songs and it's the only thing that makes her chirpy again."

While Morrison Jnr had in the past performed as a trio with fellow Rotorua entertainer Russell Harrison and Chris Powley from Auckland, they were staying true to his father's quartet days by enlisting a fourth member, Andre King.

The Howard Morrison Quartet toured constantly during the 1950s and 60s, reformed regularly and throughout the subsequent decades remained hugely popular.

Advertisement

The original Howard Morrison Quartet. Photo / File

The show will bring the old quartet back to life with harmonies, humour and first-hand family stories.

Morrison Jnr was brought up on the stage, starting at age 5 performing alongside his cousins before becoming a leading kapa haka performer.

He is also the face of the long-running Hunting Aotearoa television series.

Over his professional music career starting with backing his father as a rhythm guitarist and vocalist, he worked with many greats of the entertainment industry such as Sir John Rowles, Tui Teka, Billy T James, Frankie Stevens, Dalvanius, Dame Malvina Major, all the original members of his dad's quartet, and more.

His sense of humour, quick wit and ability to communicate with people from all walks of life have also provided him with constant work as a professional MC and guest speaker both nationally and overseas.

For the last 10 years he has worked with Harrison and Powley preserving the legacy of New Zealand's greatest entertainer and the showband genre.

Advertisement

Howard Morrison Jnr (left), Chris Powley and Russell Harrison will be joined by Andre King to form the The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two. Photo / File

Harrison is one of New Zealand's most recognised and diverse entertainers, well known for his time in television as a Lotto presenter and on The Singing Bee he is also a regular at events such as Christmas in the Park.

Powley is an award-winning entertainer and gold recording artist and King is a singer, professional comedian and actor and has performed regularly overseas.

Due to Covid-19, the busy performers were able to take time out from their international commitments to organise this long-awaited national tour in honour of Sir Howard and his much loved quartet.

Tickets on sale from Friday August 7

October 13: Whangarei, Forum North, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 14: Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

October 15: Taupō, Great Lakes Centre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 16: Napier, Municipal Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 18: Wellington, Opera House, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

October 20: Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 21: Nelson, Theatre Royal, www.eventfinda.co.nz

October 22: Greymouth, Regent Theatre, Greymouth Theatre

October 23: Christchurch, James Hay Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 25: Palmerston North, Regent on Broadway, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 27: Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 28: Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

October 29: New Plymouth, Theatre Royal, www.ticketek.co.nz