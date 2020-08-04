A Rotorua man, 61, has been charged with attempts to murder following reports of a stabbing on Sunday night.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing in the Rotorua suburb of Victoria about 11pm on Sunday.

There were two victims and one alleged offender.

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and two people were transported to the Rotorua Hospital. One person had serious injuries and a second person had moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a 61-year-old man has been charged with attempts to murder and wounding with intent to injure.

The man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on August 25.

