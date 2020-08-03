A long-time patched Mongrel Mob member smashed a fellow gang member over the head with a hammer and strangled him with a towel over money before driving him to his friend's house and dumping his body in the driveway.

That is the basis of the Crown case against Raymond Iveagh Jury, 58, whose trial began today in the High Court at Rotorua.

Jury has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Rotorua man Trevor Rikihana at his Ōwhata home last year.

The Crown's case, which opened this morning before a jury and Justice Paul Davison, will include evidence of long-time Mongrel Mob member Rex Maney, who died from cancer last year but wrote a letter detailing what happened on the night of the alleged murder.

Before the Crown opened its case, Jury was asked to enter a plea, to which he responded: "I murdered nobody".

It will be his defence that it wasn't him who inflicted the injuries, his lawyer told the jury.

Rikihana, 69, who along with Jury was a member of the Rogue chapter of the Mongrel Mob, died in the early hours of the morning on January 30, 2019.

He was taken to Rotorua Hospital by his friend unresponsive and staff were unable to revive him.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Jenkins opened the case describing how Rikihana suffered "numerous and significant" injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head, a fractured nose and jaw and "crushing" injuries to the neck.

He had binding marks on his wrists, consistent with being tied up and a serious brain injury, Jenkins told the jury.

On the night of January 29, Jury drove to Rikihana's Te Ngae Rd house about 11pm for a brief 10-minute encounter.

He returned shortly after midnight and was taken to Rikihana's sleepout by the victim's niece to talk to him.

An argument started over money and the defendant attacked Rikihana, who was unable to fight back and became "overwhelmed", Jenkins said. Rikihana was described as being 167cm tall (5ft 5in) and weighing 49kg.

Jenkins said a hammer was found near the sleepout as well as a blood-stained towel and it was the Crown's case that Jury hit Rikihana over the head with the hammer and strangled him with the towel.

Raymond Jury in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Jenkins said Jury then put Rikihana in the back of his car and drove to the nearby home of Rex Maney to ask for some rope to tie him up.

He continued to beat him while he was "bound" in the back of the car.

He was "fatally injured if not already dead" at this point, Jenkins said.

About 2.40am, Jury dropped Rikihana onto the driveway of another long-time Mongrel Mob member, who was Rikihana's friend, before driving away.

Rikihana's face was "covered with blood" and he was "unresponsive", Jenkins said.

He was taken to the hospital by the friend before being declared dead about 3.35am.

Jury had driven back to Rikihana's home after dumping his body to look for his niece, however, she had packed her bags and fled the property across neighbouring farmland with her young son.

Jenkins said the actions of the defendant following the death included "fleeing the area" and "getting rid of evidence".

He said while Rikihana was being declared dead at Rotorua Hospital, Jury was driving to Napier.

About 7am Jury went to Napier Hospital saying he had been hit on the head with a hammer in Rotorua.

The next morning, the Ford Fairmont car he had been driving was found completely burnt out on a rural Napier road.

Jury's lawyer, Bill Nabney, said although Rikihana's injuries could not be argued, they needed to ask "who did it?".

He asked the jury to consider that Jury may not have been the only person in the car.

The trial is set down for two weeks and is before a jury of four men and eight women.

The trial continues.