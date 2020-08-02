Two cars have crashed on Fenton St in Rotorua causing one to mount a median curb and hit a traffic light.

The crash is on the corner of Fenton and Amohau Sts.

Emergency services have been called and the traffic light has been hit knocked over in he process.

No one has been hurt and tow trucks have been called to take away the damaged cars.

Rotorua Lakes Council contractors have been called to check the traffic light, which was reportedly still working despite being bent.

An onlooker said the crash was causing traffic to bank up.

Emergency services clear the mess. Photo / Supplied