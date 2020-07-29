Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Tarawera Rd, near Lake Ōkareka Loop Rd, just before 10am.

A car had crashed into a bank and was on fire, she said.

Intially one person was trapped in the car but was now out. The fire was was put out by 10.12am, she said.

Advertisement

Both lanes of Tarawera Rd had been blocked.

Fire Service shift manager Dallas Ramsay confirmed Fire and Emergency New Zealand had sent two fire trucks to the fire at 9.57am.

"[We were called] to a motor vehicle accident and the car was on fire.

"We are assisting a person."

A St John spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances to the scene and took one person to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.