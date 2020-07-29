Rotorua Boys' High School has been identified as one of the most innovative schools in the world when it comes to using technology in the classroom.

The school has been approved as an Apple Distinguished School, a three-year accreditation given to schools recognised by Apple as leaders in providing educational excellence in learning with technology.

The school is the only public secondary school and only all-boys school in New Zealand to achieve the Apple Distinguished School status. It is also Rotorua's first school recognised and only one of 11 schools in the country.

To qualify as Apple Distinguished, schools are invited to apply based on how they are incorporating technology as a learning tool.

Deputy principal Paul Conrad said every one of their about 1000 students had access to an iPad, which had redefined teaching at the decile 3 school.

He said the school had made it easier for families to purchase their own devices by allowing a lease-to-own option, which in turn encouraged community learning.

"It's about making sure our boys have equal access to devices," Conrad said.

"Every one of our 1000 students have access to a device for learning if they want it."

Conrad said students were more engaged in their learning because they were genuinely learning in a way they related to and were interested in, creating digitally, having access to instant communication and thriving in a multimedia environment.

"It's integrated into all our learning.

"They want to be doing things that aren't just reading and writing," he said.

For 14-year-old Tai-Tonio Monga, being an Apple Distinguished School is the way of the future.

He said using technology in the classroom made accessing information easier and allowed them, and teachers, to make connections around the world.

As someone of the age that has only ever known a digital world, Tai-Tonio said he preferred using technology to learn over traditional pen and paper ways of learning.

Conrad, who is in charge of technology in the school, said technology would be a major part of the future and having a focus on learning with technology allowed students to stay with the times they are living in.

"It was to prepare them for future learning opportunities."

He said when the school started focusing on incorporating devices into the school's learning about five years ago they involved the school community and had the support from them as well.

Their application to become an Apple Distinguished School was largely based on what the school had been doing for the past three years with Conrad saying teacher Melissa Magatogia had been an "integral" part of their success.

"It's a great recognition of the work that we've done," he said.

Rotorua Boys' High School teacher Melissa Magatogia. Photo / Andrew Warner

Magatogia, who is in charge of the digital fluency of staff and students, said being recognised as an Apple Distinguished School was a "huge achievement".