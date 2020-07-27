A former Rotorua principal is remembered as a kind, visionary leader who had a wicked sense of humour - and someone who left his mark on the school he helped shape.

Geoff Ridlington Cramond, 87, who was principal at Rotorua Boys' High School from 1980 to 1991, died peacefully on July 18 surrounded by his family.

A service to celebrate Cramond's life was held at the Matua Bowling Club on July 23, where he had been member for 28 years.

Dunedin-born Cramond attended Otago Boys' High, being named dux before moving on to Otago University where he gained a Masters of Arts with honours.

He and his late wife Shirley met in Dunedin and the couple had been married for almost 44 years when she died on September 26, 1998.

Prior to taking charge of Rotorua Boys' High in 1980, Cramond taught at Te Puke High School and then Hamilton Boys' High where he went on to become vice-principal.

In 1972, at age 40, Cramond became one of the youngest principals in the country at New Plymouth Boys' High, where he was also the school's head boarding master.

He quit education for a time, intending to buy a motel, but instead took a year out to study guidance counselling before being appointed principal at Rotorua Boys' High in 1980.

Alison McCallum, a past English teacher and head of careers at Rotorua Boys' High, said Cramond was an "inspirational" principal with a "fine intellect", sound judgement and a vision for the direction of his school.

She said Cramond's leadership style meant he was able to harness the talents of his staff to create a safe, positive learning environment for staff and students.

"As a result, the boys celebrated success in academic, sporting and cultural fields and with Geoff's background in counselling, he also developed pastoral care at the school."

McCallum said Cramond enhanced the whānau system adding more careers, transition and counselling services, and increased the reading and special needs programmes.

She said he introduced leadership camps for senior students and home economics to ensure the boys were well equipped to face life as capable and responsible young men.

"Geoff was a respected and talented leader in education. He was a lovely man and quite ahead of his time in many ways. He will be sorely missed," McCallum said.

Visionary educational leader Geoff Ridlington Cramond remembered. Photo / Supplied

Brian Gillespie, a former head of English at Rotorua Boys', said he worked closely with Cramond and looked up to him.

"Geoff worked hard to bring the school into the modern educational context. He cared about his staff and saw them as integral to the wellbeing of the school community. He never missed an opportunity to enhance his staff as valuable education practitioners," Gillespie said.

"Geoff was very kind and always did things for the betterment of the situation and the school. He was a thoughtful man and rather humble despite his high position.

"His efforts shone through the 1980s and into the early 90s and he was a treasured servant of education. To me, he was a wonderful mentor and I feel regret at his passing."

Chris Grinter took over as Rotorua Boys' principal in 1991 and said he was "fortunate" to follow in the footsteps of Cramond.

"Geoff was a man of wisdom, intellect and a well-proven teacher," Grinter said.

"He was certainly a leader in education and best school practices with his introduction of so many innovative and quite radical practices as he sought to modernise schools, boarding and education generally.

"For the boys of his day, Geoff was a quiet, clever but private man ... and they clearly respected his style and his leadership.

"For his staff, he was an academic with a wicked sense of humour and an astute and steady leader. He was certainly well-liked and many saw him as their friend.

"He will be missed but certainly never forgotten at Rotorua Boys' High School."

Cramond and his late wife retired to Tauranga in 1990 and he lived in Matua.

Three weeks ago he shattered his hip after watching a rugby game on TV, then his health quickly deteriorated, his son Tony Cramond said.

Tony said his father's greatest passion, aside from education and sports - including bowls, horseracing, cricket and rugby - was his family.

"Dad was the greatest father, father-in-law and grandfather anyone could wish for. He

was always there to lend a hand and support us and he backed us 100 per cent in all our endeavours, even when he didn't fully agree with what we were doing.

"He was always excessive in his generosity to his friends and family but hated wastage. Dad was famous for using any leftovers 'Inda fridge' as toppings 'Onda' pizza," he said.

"Dad was had such a very unique, very dry, and witty sense of humour ... No wonder his favourite song was Frank Sinatra's My Way, and the lyrics are so apt.

"Dad definitely lived a very full life and he often took on the establishment in very innovative ways and did things his ways, often in ways ahead of his time," he said.

Tony said he and his family were taking huge comfort from the many "wonderful" warm tributes to his father which had poured in from across the country.

Cramond is survived by his children Carolyn, Deborah and Tony, their partners Nick, Leigh and Terry, and his grandchildren Hayden and Charlie.

He is also survived by his younger brother Keith - his older brother Roy is deceased.