Emergency services are responding to reports of a rolled truck on State Highway 5, between Rotorua and Putaruru.

A police media spokeswoman said police received reports of a single trailer truck rolling about 1.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said St John were notified of the incident at 1.37pm.

There is one ambulance on the scene. Another ambulance and a helicopter are also on the way, she said.

