Drivers are being advised to plan for delays when travelling along State Highway 30/Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a release multiple work sites would be in place along SH30, between Sala St and Iles Rd, as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

Delays are expected as a result of these works and may be significant at times. Contractors are working to minimise the effects of the works on motorists and VMS boards have been installed along the corridor to display estimated travel times.

During the school holidays, ongoing work at the Sala St intersection created delays of up to 20 minutes at times. Next week contractors will review how the traffic performs when school returns and, if required, may make changes to traffic management to help reduce delays.

Motorists are reminded to plan for delays, allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, consider alternative routes.

Summary of work in progress:

• SH30, Sala St intersection – work continues at the intersection of SH30/Te Ngae Rd and Sala St. Contractors are creating a service trench in the shoulder/footpath on the eastbound side of the road outside Puarenga Park. Traffic will be down to one lane between Marguerita St and Puarenga Bridge between 9am-3pm, Monday-Friday.

Contractors will also be upgrading the traffic signals at this intersection.

• SH30, 216 Te Ngae Rd – eastbound traffic on SH30 near the Rotovegas Boxing & Fitness Gym will be down to one lane outside peak hours (7-9am and 3-7pm) on Wednesday, July 22.

• Contractors are completing a stormwater connection between the central median and the road shoulder. This work is weather-dependent.



• SH30, Repco – a shoulder closure will be in place on SH30 outside Repco at all times while service installation and retaining wall works are completed.



• SH30, Neil Hunt Park – a shoulder closure will be in place on SH30 outside Neil Hunt Park between 7.30am-5pm, Monday-Friday, while retaining wall works are completed.

• SH30, Redwoods – minor delays are expected between 7.30am-5pm, Monday-Friday, while earthworks and water main works take place outside the Redwoods Park area (between Dixon Rd and Puarenga Stream).



A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at the above work sites while contractors are on site – excluding the work outside Repco, Neil Hunt Park and the Redwoods. Outside of work hours the road will operate as normal.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle around all work sites. Where required, staff can assist pedestrians past the site safely.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may need to be postponed. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.