Rotorua's Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button up in the canopy of trees. Photo / Supplied. 170720spPaulButton2.jpeg

The number of jobs being advertised has risen almost 50 per cent but there are more people job-hunting and listings still aren't where they were pre-lockdown.

But some of the industries hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis are showing signs of bouncing back and are hiring.

The latest BNZ-Seek New Zealand employment report showed the number of job ads rose 46.9 per cent last month, after a 71.7 per cent boost in May.

Job listings across all industries increased but the report said listings were still down 38.9 per cent on the same month last year.

The large sector contributors to the trend were administration and office support, retail and product services, trades and services, and manufacturing, transport and logistics.

As of July 17, there were 780 jobs in the Bay of Plenty advertised on Seek, including 141 in the Rotorua area and a dozen in the tourism and hospitality sector.

There were 29 jobs in the trades and services sector, 16 in the healthcare and medical sector and 11 job listings for the manufacturing, transport and logistics sector.

Advertisement

BNZ senior economist Doug Steel said although the job figures were positive and the labour market was "recovering", it was far from being back to normal.

He said the true test would come when the Government's support schemes for businesses and employees ended on September 1.



The Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Gisborne are among the five regions with more job listings than other parts of the country.

Yet the latest Ministry of Social Development data shows jobseeker support numbers in the Bay of Plenty have risen to 18,963, up 3516 or 22.7 per cent since March 27.

The percentage of the estimated working-age population (18 to 64 years) on Jobseeker Support in the region is 8 per cent, up 1.5 per cent from the start of the year.

The Bay of Plenty is New Zealand's second-highest region in terms of Jobseeker Support, clients behind the Auckland Metro region with 62,498 recipients.

Nationwide, the number of people receiving Jobseeker Support has risen 40, 308 or 26.5 per cent from 151,745 when the Covid-19 lockdown began to 192,053 on July 10.

Kellie Hamlett, director of Rotorua-based recruitment firm Talent ID, said the job market was a "little unpredictable" in terms of candidates and applicants for positions.

Hamlett said while some job roles in Rotorua and Tauranga were attracting hundreds of applicants, others were down on expected numbers.

Advertisement

"Some of that may be due to people still receiving jobseeker support or employers paid the wage subsidy. But I also believe some potential candidates are a bit nervous about applying for new jobs when ... the immediate future is still uncertain."

Hamlett said the fact some business owners were keen to hire people showed signs of positivity, in that employers had the confidence to advertise for staff.

She said it was particularly good to see the hospitality and tourism sectors wanting to take on staff.

Alan Sciascia, the Bay of Plenty regional manager for Hospitality NZ. Photo / File

Alan Sciascia, the Bay of Plenty regional manager for Hospitality New Zealand, said the number of job advertisements did not necessarily mean businesses were busier.

"It simply reflects the needs of a business to employ staff at that time," he said.

"Businesses need experienced and qualified staff in order to operate efficiently and in recent years that need has been filled with a mix of New Zealanders and foreigners, the latter often here on a short-term work visa."

Sciascia said Covid-19 had meant many of those who were here on work visas had returned home and not been replaced by new travellers.

"Consequently, there is a shortage of experienced and qualified staff," he said.

"While there has been a jump in New Zealanders applying for employment assistance it appears many of them have no experience or interest in working in the hospitality sector."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said it was too early to say whether Rotorua businesses had turned a corner post-lockdown.

"But many businesses are in a better position than most people had expected."

He attributed it partly to the school holidays but said the high occupancy rates of weekends and holidays dropped during the week.

"But at the moment some businesses are definitely hiring, which has to be a positive sign they are feeling more positive about the future," he said.

Destination Rotorua interim chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / File

Destination Rotorua's interim chief executive Andrew Wilson said the rising number of

job vacancies was a tangible sign of growing business confidence within Rotorua.

"Businesses across a range of sectors are moving ahead with plans and recruiting the people they need to meet current business demands," he said.

Rotorua's Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button up in the canopy of trees. Photo / Supplied.

107 applications for one job

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said things had been going well since tours restarted on May 27 so the company was hiring.

Button said he had advertised for a customer service expert to join the team and received 107 applications, mainly from within the region.

He said since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted and people started travelling again, there had been "strong demand" and interest in Canopy Tours activities.

Button said Rotorua Canopy Tours, which had built up a strong brand over the past eight years, was proving a great drawcard for attracting visitors from Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Hawke's Bay, as well as lots of loyal locals.

He said it was also a way for families to reconnect and cement relationships, and with the lack of international travel at the moment, the domestic market was flourishing.

"People are keen to travel more than ever and they are just loving the experience and obviously can't get enough of it," he said.



"Everybody I have talked to tells me they want to support the buy-local campaign and support the local economy."

"Potentially we could take on two people if we get the right candidates."