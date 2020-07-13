A cordon has been put in place at a Hamurana property after an alleged firearm incident.
Police were notified when a person arrived at Rotorua Hospital with a wound about 4.30am, a police spokeswoman said.
At the same time, there were reports of an alleged firearm sighting in Hamurana, she said.
A person has been arrested and a cordon has been put in place at the property.
Advertisement
Police are making inquiries this morning to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.
More to come.