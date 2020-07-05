A man has been arrested after a police pursuit from Rotorua to Matatā ended with spikes being laid.

A vehicle failed to stop for police about 4.40pm on Fenton St in Rotorua, a police spokeswoman said.

Police pursued the vehicle for close to an hour heading out of town before spikes were laid about 5.30pm on Herepuru Rd in Matatā, she said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and had been charged with a number of charges including failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving in a dangerous manner.

Advertisement

He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.