A man has been arrested after a police pursuit from Rotorua to Matatā ended with spikes being laid.
A vehicle failed to stop for police about 4.40pm on Fenton St in Rotorua, a police spokeswoman said.
Police pursued the vehicle for close to an hour heading out of town before spikes were laid about 5.30pm on Herepuru Rd in Matatā, she said.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and had been charged with a number of charges including failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving in a dangerous manner.
He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.