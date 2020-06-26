They kept things ticking and at times risked their own health to ensure we were all safe.

Now essential workers are being treated to a night out at one of Rotorua's most famous restaurants.

Skyline Rotorua has reopened its award-winning Stratosfare restaurant and on Thursday next week it will host a night for essential workers.

The heavily discounted night has been offered to those who worked during the lockdown.

From medical staff to cleaners, carers, farmers, supermarket workers and emergency services workers, those attending will get a gondola ride, buffet dinner at Stratosfare and unlimited luging for a discounted rate.

Skyline Rotorua's iconic Stratosfare restaurant closed under the Covid-19 restrictions despite other parts of the business being open since level 2. But the popular restaurant reopened last night for Friday and Saturday nights only.

Skyline Rotorua general manager Andrew Jensen said while most of New Zealand stayed safely tucked up at home during alert levels 4 and 3, many brave men and women helped to keep the country moving.

"We want to thank you for your service and helping to keep us all safe. Here at Skyline, we would like to offer all essential workers a heavily discounted Skyline experience – an incredible dinner at Stratosfare, a gondola ride and a luge."

Jensen said the staff at Skyline were excited about reopening the buffet meals and there had been a lot of anticipation from members of the public.

"We just want to acknowledge all the amazing support we have got from locals since we reopened for business at the start of alert level 2. It's definitely been really encouraging for all of us."

Mainfreight truck driver Riki Bishop said he had booked for about 15 of his work colleagues.

"We wanted to support local businesses to get back on their feet and to celebrate those of us who worked during lockdown. A few of the guys at work sacrificed time away from families to work just to prevent their kids and partners from getting sick, so this is just a celebration really."

About the deal:

Thursday, July 2

Gondola ride up Mt Ngongotahā

Buffet dinner at Stratosfare Restaurant

Two hours of unlimited luging between 4pm and 6pm

Adult $60 per person (normally $130 – a discount of more than 50 per cent)

Open to essential workers and their immediate families

Bookings essential