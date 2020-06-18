The "middle man" in a methamphetamine supply chain from Auckland to Rotorua will spend more than six years behind bars.

Dick Tamai, 41, and his father, Paul Tamai, 58, were Head Hunters prospects whose phones were tapped by the National Organised Crime Group.

Police seized about $420,000 worth of methamphetamine and $380,000 in cash and assets from the pair in raids in December 2018.

The investigation, Operation Janzi, also stopped the plans of the Head Hunters to establish another chapter of the gang in the Bay of Plenty.

The Tamais pleaded guilty in February to multiple charges of possession of a Class-A drug for supply, supplying or offering to supply a Class-A drug, and, in Dick Tamai's case, unlawful possession of firearms.

Paul Tamai also admitted unlawful possession of ammunition.

In the Rotorua District Court yesterday Dick Tamai was sentenced for his role, selling methamphetamine.

Head Hunters gang patch. Photo / File

Judge Paul Cooper told the court Dick Tamai was "a middle man receiving and obtaining substantial quantities of methamphetamine and on-selling it" and the offending was "driven by greed".

Dick Tamai had convictions for "serious violence" but no previous convictions for drug dealing, Judge Cooper said.

However, he said Dick Tamai had made "an impressive effort" and shown "very significant determination" towards rehabilitation since the sting.

Tamai's partner saw him as "a changed man" and Cooper said this was "a genuine reflection".

Judge Cooper referred to letters from both a Man Up programme co-ordinator and facilitator as well as a drug and alcohol counsellor.

He set a sentencing starting point of eight years in prison for the methamphetamine offending, then reduced this by a year because of Tamai's rehabilitation prospects, and by 25 per cent because of his guilty plea. He will serve six years and four months in prison in total.

Dick Tamai waved to love ones in the public gallery as he was escorted out of the dock.

Paul Tamai will be sentenced on July 2.

As of the end of 2019, the number of gang members in the Bay of Plenty was 1439 - an increase of 15 per cent over 12 months.