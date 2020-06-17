A health warning has been issued for Lake Okaro, near Rotorua, after a bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae was found.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed the bloom after routine monitoring of the lake.

Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Neil de Wet said the health warning meant that people should avoid any activity which resulted in significant contact with the lake water.

Contact with algal blooms can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in susceptible individuals, as well as skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Advertisement

Signage will be erected at Lake Okaro advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

Monitoring will continue and any changes in advice will be communicated accordingly.

The public can obtain up-to-date information on this health warning and others for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts through these channels:

- Phone: 0800 221 555

- Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings

-Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

-Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

- Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/alert