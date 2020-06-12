A driver has allegedly attempted to flee police about 12.20pm today.

A police media spokeswoman said police attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Central Rd and Jackson Rd, Hamurana.

The vehicle allegedly fled and police followed as it headed toward Tauranga, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was spiked and stopped at the intersection of the Tauranga Direct Rd and Taumata Rd.

One person was taken into custody.



A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to stop when followed.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on June 18.