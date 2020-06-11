A group of young people enthusiastic and passionate about water sports have created a club to help make the sports more accessible to others.

Rotorua Awa Club president Zack Mutton says the idea for the club came up around this time last year.

"It was something that I guess had been on quite a lot of people's minds in the community, and it's about making water sports more accessible to the community, in Okere Falls and Rotorua."

He says what made him super fired up on the idea was the opportunities he has had personally from kayaking.

"It's been super beneficial to me, I really love it.

"I had that opportunity because of my family. I come from a kayaking family and live right next to the river, but I guess as I got older I saw not many people have that opportunity in Rotorua even though it could be very accessible to them.

"A lot of kids go to schools 15 to 20 minutes away that could learn if there was a system in place.

"We wanted to give that opportunity to the younger generation, make it more accessible, and serve as a stepping stone for kids already paddling and wanting to take it further.

"It's also a great way to bring the community together."

He says there are a few people putting in a lot of work for the club, and that it is starting to gain some traction now.

Zack says kayaking is what he's doing with his life at the moment and he is pursuing a place at the Olympics.

He says competing had taken him all over the world and he is thankful for the relationships and friendships he has built from kayaking.

Matthew McKnight, Sport BOP Coach Force officer and Canoe Slalom BOP lead coach, says the club will hopefully bring all the different water sports communities together.

"For us [CSBOP] it's really exciting to have them starting the club."

He says those putting it together all have experience representing New Zealand.

"It's amazing to see these young people giving back to the sport.

He says it's great to see that during this kind of time and that hopefully they will see water sports grow in the Rotorua area.

The club's first event is being planned for July 4. Details are still being worked on, with the event expected to be a slalom race on the top course of the Kaituna River.

Those who are interested can get in touch through the Rotorua Awa Sports Club Facebook page or email rotoruaawasportsclub@gmail.com