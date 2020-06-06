Emergency services and police are responding to a serious crash near Whakatāne involving a car and motorbike.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said a report of the crash was received about 6.20pm.

A police communication spokeswoman said emergency services were attending the serious two-vehicle crash on White Pine Bush Road (SH2), near Whakatāne.

Police were called about 6.20pm, she said.

She also said the road was closed between Downard Rd and Station Road East, with diversions in place and motorists should avoid the area.

More details to come.