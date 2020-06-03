The Pukuatua St parking building has been revamped.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today the building had a number of improvements done and will be fully operational from Monday.

The improvements included new time-based or entry based parking permit options, plate cameras, a new layout and payment facilities.

The new system will identify a vehicle on entry and exit and have an automatic raising barrier arm.

Casual users would need to pay for parking at the new payment machines, similar to the on-street parking system.

These users could park their car in any space that was not identified as "Permit parking only".

"The upgrade provides an additional cost-effective parking solution for CBD workers and visitors by modernising the parking building and bringing it up to a similar standard as other parking buildings around the country," the statement said.

There were several new parking payment options for the building, including time-based permits and casual rates.

If a person had an existing concession card with credit on it, they were asked to bring into the Rotorua Lakes Council to organise a refund.

