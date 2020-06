Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash in Galatea.

Police were notified that a car had gone through a fence on Whirinaki Rd between Main and Troutbeck Rds about 8.40pm, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Three ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.