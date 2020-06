A car has crashed on Te Teko Rd near Edgecumbe, leaving 863 properties in the surrounding area without power.

A police media spokeswoman said the car, which had four occupants, hit a power pole and police were alerted at 1.14pm.

The four occupants were able to exit the vehicle and were treated for minor injuries.

She said a power pole wire was exposed and power contractors were working on fixing the issue.

