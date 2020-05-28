Mt Ruapehu is planning to open both Whakapapa and Turoa ski areas on July 1.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jon Dean said he was looking forward to opening the mountain for skiing in a few weeks – dependent on snowfall of course.

"Our focus is offering top to bottom skiing at both ski areas, with a beginner focus at Whakapapa's Happy Valley. Due to the time lost during lockdown and the inability to bring in overseas expertise to work on some of our lifts, we won't be able to open every lift this season.

"The winter 2020 season at Mt Ruapehu will be unlike any other and the team is striving to offer the best possible ski season for everyone."