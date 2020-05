A controlled burn sending smoke across Rotorua's western suburbs is set to burn through until Sunday.

Residents reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming from a property in Pukehangi yesterday and again today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were notified that a safe and controlled burn was taking place on a Pukehangi Rd property and would continue through to Sunday.

A witness said it appeared a large amount of wood was being burned off.