A target rates increase and millions for funding projects in the city are part of Rotorua Lakes Council's draft Annual Plan finalised today.

The proposed plan includes zero per cent general rates rise, a 4.7 per cent targeted rates increase for new wastewater, water supply and waste management services, and a $25 reduction in fixed charge.

There will also be a $29 million fund to stimulate and support recovery as well as a $1m fund to support community projects and initiatives.

Rotorua Airport will receive $1m from dept funding and projects already underway will be invested in further to help create employment and stimulate the economy.

Mayor Steve Chadwick said the proposed annual plan recognised the community's need for ongoing support as a result of Covid-19.

She said it provided flexibility to address new challenges and opportunities that may emerge as the district works towards recovery.

"We recognise that people are still hurting and I believe we have a proposed plan that recognises that, with a focus on cushioning the impact while also positioning our district for recovery."

This would be done through the Build Back Better strategy, she said.

"As part of that work, sector groups will be coming through with strategies and opportunities that we will need to have the flexibility to contribute to, as appropriate, and we have allowed for that in the proposed annual plan.

She said the council as an organisation had also cut costs where possible, "mindful of the need to maintain capacity and capability to deliver on the outcomes of the annual plan".

Residents will have the chance to have their say on Rotorua Lakes Council's 2020/21 Annual Plan.

Feedback opens on Thursday and closes on June 17.

The final recommendations for the Annual Plan will be made on June 25 and the adoption of the plan will be on July 9.

The proposed Annual Plan can be viewed on the council's website.

Feedback options:

• An online feedback form.

• Written feedback to the council June 17

• Post comments and suggestions on the Rotorua Lakes Council's Facebook page.

• Join elected members and staff in remote café-style discussions. Following a short presentation to everyone via a zoom meeting, there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

• Call the council: 0800 020 001