Emergency services are battling a house fire in Ngongotahā this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters received multiple calls about the blaze, the first being at 4.51pm.

Firefighters battle a blaze which has engulfed a house. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the house on Ngatai Ave was well alight when crews arrived and there were no reports of anyone inside at this stage.

A man at the scene said he became aware of the fire when he heard a "boom".

"Then we started to see the smoke and flames."

He estimated the flames were up to 8m high and could be seen around Ngongotahā and Hamurana.

He said six fire engines were at the fire, including a water truck and the house was still smoking.

"It's still smouldering as they are hosing it down. It's all fallen in and collapsed."

The house was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived on the scene this evening. Photo / Supplied

Police and ambulance have been notified.

Another witness said the fire had completely engulfed the home within 10 minutes.

Smoke from the blaze can be seen at from across Lake Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

More to come.