Rotorua Museum has come up with an abundance of fun activities for children to complete at home, with the chance to win Lego if they share their learnings.

The activities have been created by the museum's education team.

Since lockdown began there has been more than 50 educational activities added to the Discovery Zone on the Rotorua Museum website.

Created for parents, teachers and children, the activities can easily be completed within home-bubbles during the different alert levels.

When children complete an activity they can share images, videos and their thoughts to be in the draw to win a Lego Classic Windows of Creativity (11004) set.

Every activity they complete and share by July 3 gives them another entry into the draw.

Rotorua Museum and Rotorua Library education lead Emma Liley said her team worked hard to adapt some of their regular education programmes, as well as creating brand new ones, to support New Zealand teachers and parents who had to take on the new teaching role.

"We knew there would be disappointed classes who were no longer able to visit us.

"It was important to our team to create an online platform that would keep Rotorua students engaged at home and, at the same time, learn about our unique and wonderful rohe (area). We look forward to seeing and sharing student submissions in the coming weeks.'

These activities cover a wide range of topics, all relating to the New Zealand education curriculum, with special links to Rotorua where possible.

Trubridge Design Technology - Rotorua Library Trubridge Sculpture. Photo / Supplied

Students can learn about patterns in nature and man-made patterns, explore famous Rotorua people and places, discover more about the Bath House building and the 28th Māori Battalion, develop their artistic side with art activities and try several coding challenges.

Children can share their learning by clicking on the 'Share your Learning' button on each activity webpage and activity sheet, or go to www.rotoruamuseum.co.nz share to tell the team all about it.