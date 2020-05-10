Covid-19 has highlighted "many failings" in healthcare but years of underfunding to the sector can not be corrected in one Budget, a local nurse says.

Budget 2020 will be delivered on Thursday and many will be looking at what support is given to the health sector in light of the pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Decades of neglect' of the health system have caused Covid-19 breakdown issues

• Premium - Budget wishlist 2019: What Rotorua's health sector wants

• Coronavirus: $500m for health resources including testing, treatment and contact tracing

Rotorua nurse Anna Simmons. Photo / File

Rotorua nurse Anna Simmons said in her opinion, there were many areas in the health sector that needed support.

"I believe we all, as nurses, want more money for safer staffing and better patient outcomes, it is very well-documented that investing in health has a multi-faceted positive outcome across all sectors.



"Mental health is grossly underfunded. Before Covid-19 it was a struggling service and post-Covid we will have years of after effects."

Simmons said dental health was for most, out of reach due to the cost so she would also like to see investment in that area of health as dental issues could evolve into more serious health problems when left untreated.

Sharing her personal views, Simmons said health should be a priority in the Budget but acknowledged it was important businesses were a high priority too to get them mobilised.

"I think Covid has highlighted many failings in the health sector ... Health investment under the previous National government was grossly neglected. This government cannot be expected to recover any significant health gains in three years, especially with a global pandemic to boot."

Advertisement

Simmons said she would support a move to reduce the number of District Health Boards in the country.

Ngongotaha Medical Centre general manager Mike Ferris said there was a "plethora of need" within the sector.

"We are always hopeful for more funding. As primary healthcare providers, we hope the Government will recognise the key role we play in overall health.

"A continuation of funding to support the programmes we already deliver, such as bowel and breast screening, would be good, though due to Covid-19, we are now dealing with a backlog that will take time to get through."

Rotorua nurse Anna Simmons. Photo / File

Rotorua Area Primary Health Services chief executive Kirsten Stone said while the health system performed well overall, there was still significant inequity in access and utilisation of health services.

"To address this, my wishlist is for targeted health service subsidies to support families with Community Service Cards; for example we know that in our primary care network 7 per cent of patients are unable to pick up prescriptions for medicines due to cost, and this means they are not getting the care that is needed.

"Removal of prescription fees for people with a CSC would make a huge difference, and ultimately reduce costs for the health system through earlier and better care provision."

Stone said she would also like to see a revision of the general practice funding formula, adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and funding to manage consultations and patient interactions with high infection risk, and investment in ICT infrastructure and system standards to support health service providers to connect with each other and other agencies.

Advertisement

"Any further reviews of the structure of the health system, or proposals to reorganise or rename the parts [is needed]. This is a distraction from the business of providing care, and simple solutions as above will deliver significantly more value."

Lakes District Health Board chairman Jim Mather. Photo / File

Lakes District Health Board chairman Dr Jim Mather said this Budget would be particularly challenging for the Government as a result of Covid-19 as it endeavoured to redress multiple issues resulting from the period of lockdown.

However, he said it would be positive to see Maori health, mental health, and community wellness receive further investment in the Budget.

"Maori Health to address the significant inequities which exist in our communities. Strengthening Primary Care, Public Health, and community providers to reduce the need and demand for hospital level services. Mental health, particularly in the prevention and community spaces and community wellness initiatives to reduce deprivation and increase resilience."