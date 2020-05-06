Harcourts Rotorua is doing its part to thank those who put themselves on the front line as essential workers during lockdown.

Harcourts Rotorua director Erin Kingston said the Support Local coffee campaign would thank those workers as well as help boost the local economy as we move out of lockdown.

Harcourts Rotorua's Erin Kingston and her team have come up with a Support Local coffee campaign to thank essential workers. Photo / Andrew Warner

"For every property that is sold during the months of May and June, we're going to purchase $250 of coffee vouchers from some of our cafes around town and donate them to our frontline essential workers.

"It's a way of saying thank you to those people who, over the past five weeks, have gone out there and continued to work and not had time with their families or have had to make adjustments around their bubbles.

"Hospitals, pharmacies, police, supermarket workers, those sorts of people who have turned up to work every day, and put themselves at some level of risk."

Kingston said there was no doubt the local economy had taken a hit with so many businesses closed down during lockdown.

"This is also a way of being able to inject some money back into those small businesses like our cafes that might be struggling at this time. There's going to be a lot of small businesses who haven't had any income in the last month and we think it would be good to be able to share that around some of our local cafes.

"Vendors would be given some say as to which cafe they would like to support and what frontline essential services they would like to give the vouchers to, but we want to make sure they are distributed evenly across the community."

