A Rotorua trio who loved working in tourism and hospitality say they never imagined the hardship Covid-19 would lay at their door when their jobs disappeared. Grief, anguish and worry took hold when their paychecks stopped. But they are lucky, they say. While hundreds around them in the city have faced redundancy and unemployment they have started new careers for one of the largest supermarket chains in New Zealand. These are their stories.

"I just started thinking what can I do?... I have a mortgage and bills to pay"

Daniel Fisher had been working in the hospitality industry for almost 15 years when the profession he loved came to a grinding halt.

The 29-year-old had travelled the world working in hotels and was part-time bartending at Skyline when the borders started to close.

Frank Mitchell (left) and Daniel Fisher had both scored jobs at Pak'n Save after lockdown left them without work. Photo / Andrew Warner

The previously-booming tourist attraction saw sweeping redundancies and reduced hours, Daniel says.

"I just started thinking what can I do?... I have a mortgage and bills to pay."

He spoke to a friend who mentioned that Pak'nSave was hiring.

Within days of applying, Daniel was stacking shelves in the busy supermarket.

He says without his new job he would have been "lucky to get through each week".

"It would have been seriously tough on the old mental health."

He says it was "hard to think about" what the hospitality industry may look like in future.

Daniel still had his job when Skyline reopened but many of his friends were without jobs as businesses they worked for did not plan to reopen.

"The mood was strange... everyone at Te Puia was in grieving."

Stephinie Verlinden lost her job as a cleaner at Te Puia as Covid-19 restrictions began to suffocate the tourism industry.

The solo mum had worked there for two years before being told she was going to be let go along with many other employees a week before lockdown.

Stephinie says she had no idea what she was going to do and anxiety overcame her about how she would cope while also caring for her elderly mother.

"I had been living paycheck to paycheck."

Within two days, she was offered an interview at Pak'nSave and "didn't look back".

She says she felt "very honoured" that she was chosen and was able to "land a job to keep me going for my mother's sake".

She loved that her new job allowed her to look after the health of her coworkers and the community as she believed it was "so important" right now.

"It's cool to be doing something a little different."

Frank Mitchell had been working in bars for more than 30 years when Covid-19 started sweeping the world.

He worked at both the Ruck'n Maul and the Hamurana Golf Club before they shut their doors for lockdown.

He says he was offered some hours at Pak'nSave and jumped at the opportunity as he would "lose his mind" doing nothing.

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia. Photo / File

"It's cool to be doing something a little different... I'm not dragging drunk people out of the supermarket."

He says he is loving the job and might end up keeping all three jobs once restrictions are lifted.

Foodstuffs New Zealand head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird says the organisation has taken on 1500 new employees affected by job losses nationally since February.

They already employed 498 employees across nine stores in Rotorua.

"This increased demand has opened a door for our owners to take on new team members whose previous employment may have been adversely affected by the outbreak.

"In times like these, locals helping locals is incredibly important and it's great to see the community pulling together."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard says all local businesses are part of the same economic community and it is crucial to help one another.

He says businesses with room to expand should to help those that are not as privileged.

"Who knows when the shoe might be on the other foot for some of these businesses."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia says so many staff have lost their jobs "out of no fault of their own" and it is great that booming industries are taking them under their wing.

There had been a large number of job losses in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Rotorua, so big employers "can only help the issue", he says.

A Ministry of Social Development spokesman says during April, they helped 189 Rotorua people off the benefit and into work.

He says rapid response teams have been established in the regions to work directly with industries on redeployment.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer. Photo / File

MSD was also establishing a new employment centre in Rotorua to connect employers with those needing work.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer says they are working to help businesses redeploy staff by assessment of sector demand across the region.

"It's great to see the different sectors supporting each other and recognising that skills can be easily transferred to ensure that good local talent is retained in Rotorua."