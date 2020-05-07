On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"This increased demand has opened a door for our owners to take on new team members whose previous employment may have been adversely affected by the outbreak.
"In times like these, locals helping locals is incredibly important and it's great to see the community pulling together."
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard says all local businesses are part of the same economic community and it is crucial to help one another.
He says businesses with room to expand should to help those that are not as privileged.
"Who knows when the shoe might be on the other foot for some of these businesses."
Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia says so many staff have lost their jobs "out of no fault of their own" and it is great that booming industries are taking them under their wing.
There had been a large number of job losses in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Rotorua, so big employers "can only help the issue", he says.
A Ministry of Social Development spokesman says during April, they helped 189 Rotorua people off the benefit and into work.
He says rapid response teams have been established in the regions to work directly with industries on redeployment.
MSD was also establishing a new employment centre in Rotorua to connect employers with those needing work.
Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer says they are working to help businesses redeploy staff by assessment of sector demand across the region.
"It's great to see the different sectors supporting each other and recognising that skills can be easily transferred to ensure that good local talent is retained in Rotorua."