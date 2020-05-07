About $50,000 has been granted by the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust to backing projects helping the city through Covid-19.

Throughout April, RECT collaborated with BayTrust to give Covid-19 related grants to seven local organisations.

Trust chairman Stewart Edward says lockdown dramatically changed what the trust typically funded around this time of year.

April usually had events like school productions or projects vying for funding but many of these had been canned as a result of restrictions.

Stewart says the trust got quickly to work to find out what projects needed their funding to make a difference to the community.

About $44,000 alone was given to the Te Arawa Lakes Trust to help fund their Te Arawa Hub that aimed to provide support and information for vulnerable pockets of the community, as well as future planning to get through Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Te Tatau o Te Arawa Trust was given close to $3500 for artists performing

as part of the Lockdown Soul Sessions keeping the community entertained.

About $1500 was given to Love Soup to help feed those in need, while close to $700 was given to Te Hahi Rotorua who were providing support for children living in motels.

NZ Emergency Solutions Trust was given $2500 for providing an essential service to community groups.

RECT grant manager Jackie McCullough says when lockdown came in, there was a flurry of activity on who would be doing what in the community.

She says the trust has banded together to work out where the gaps are when it comes to government funding.

With a massive drop in funding applications, the team was able to go to the drawing board to assess the need, she says.

In the future, they will be looking closely at what ongoing impacts the lockdown may have on non-for-profits, she says.

Stewart says the Te Arawa Hub took a community-driven response and they believed it was crucial to get behind them.

RECT has also used their network connections to put locals in touch with government support quickly, he says.

The grants are all part of a strategic plan to weather the community from the impacts of Covid-19 where possible, he says.

"We are so impressed with the way people have contributed to our community."

He says the collaborative effort that the community has made is admirable.

‌